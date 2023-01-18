It's almost time to board Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, the newest attraction arriving at California's Disneyland Resort. Opening January 27th as part of the Disney100 Anniversary Celebration, the Toontown train ride takes guests into the whimsical and wacky world of Mickey and friends inspired by the slapstick Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts. The Disney Parks Blog announced Wednesday that the Runaway Railway ride will begin operation with a complimentary virtual queue, accessible only through the Disneyland app, for guests to reserve their place in line. There will not be a standby queue when Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens Jan. 27th.

Here's how the virtual queue works, according to the Disneyland website:

Guests with a valid ticket and theme park reservation for the same day may have 2 opportunities to join the virtual queue via the Disneyland app, subject to availability:

To access the virtual queue in the morning, Guests must have a valid ticket and theme park reservation for Disneyland Park. Guests can confirm their designated party starting at 6:00 AM and then check for an available boarding group starting at 7:00 AM .

To access the virtual queue later in the day, Guests must have entered Disneyland Park with a one-park ticket or Park Hopper ticket, or Disney California Adventure Park with a Park Hopper ticket. Guests can confirm their designated party starting at noon and then check for an available boarding group starting at 1:00 PM .

. If the Guest's boarding group is called, they will receive a notification through the Disneyland app to head over to the entrance of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway within a designated return window.

Other in-demand attractions that opened with a virtual queue include Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Disney notes that boarding groups for virtual queues are limited, subject to availability, and not a guarantee to ride. Riders can also purchase an individual Lightning Lane entry, whether or not they've purchased the Disneyland app's Disney Genie+ service.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Disney describes Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway: "Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy's train. What could possibly go wrong? Cue hilarious hijinks! A relaxing train ride suddenly turns into a zany, free-ranging romp through ever-changing and rearranging cartoon scenes. You'll quickly learn that anything can happen in this out-of-control animated world. But don't worry, with friends like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, you're bound to get back on track. All aboard!"

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens January 27th at the Disneyland Resort. The attraction is the latest addition to the newly re-imagined Mickey's Toontown, reopening March 8th.