Miitopia Demo Released for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released a new demo for the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of Miitopia. The new demo, which is available now, covers the video game's first area and will allow players to create and customize Mii characters. Those that have Nintendo Switch Online will be able to share those Mii characters with friends as well as download characters from the Nintendo 3DS version of the title. Best of all? Save data from the demo will carry over to the full game.

If you weren't already aware, Miitopia is not an entirely new video game. It first released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017 and allowed players to do more or less what they can in the Nintendo Switch version, but there is a good amount of new features in the remastered Nintendo Switch one that wasn't available in the Nintendo 3DS version like wigs, makeup, and more.

A free demo for #Miitopia is available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download and begin your comedy-filled adventure to bring down the Dark Lord today! The demo even features save-data transfer with the full version! Download the demo and pre-order now: https://t.co/Ms9CjCkjBc pic.twitter.com/KVXB5xg15Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2021

Here is how Nintendo officially describes Miitopia, if you are somehow not already aware:

"Cast your friends, family, or anyone you choose in a comedy-filled adventure to bring down the face-stealing Dark Lord! Create and customize Mii characters, assign them roles, and watch them come to life. Laugh along as your best friend and dear old grandma team up in the fantasy adventure of a lifetime!"

As noted above, the Miitopia Nintendo Switch demo is now available. The full video game is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on May 21st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

