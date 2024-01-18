Minecraft Movie Cast Adds Kate McKinnon & Jemaine Clement

Minecraft is another video game that is getting the movie treatment, and the film's line-up of stars is exciting. The Warner Bros and Legendary movie is being helmed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynomite) with Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Emma Myers (Wednesday), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) all set to star. Today, Deadline announced more big names for the cast...

According to the report, Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water) have joined the cast of Minecraft. Currently, their roles in the adaptation are unknown.

What Will Minecraft Look Like?

Minecraft is expected to be live-action, but not much else is known about the expected visual style of the film. However, Minecraft has a very distinctive look, and recent comments by Hess suggest the movie will stay true to the game's aesthetic. Recently, the director talked about wanting to avoid the "Sonic problem" which saw Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog having to scrap months of work and fully redesign the main character after the first trailer dropped.

"I think anybody that does any IP, they just want to avoid an ugly 'Sonic' situation," Hess told The Salt Lake Tribune. "I just can't disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they're going to murder us."

"Trying to adapt something that doesn't have a story — it's an open sandbox game. … I like the challenge. There's got to be a fun, ridiculous movie here. And there is," Hess added.

Kate McKinnon on Playing Role Models:

Barbie was the highest-grossing movie of last year, and it is currently making waves during this awards season. The film features Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie who has inspired viewers to be their truest, weird selves. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with McKinnon last year, and we asked about taking on parts that can be perceived as relatable role models.

"What was first exciting was like I don't have to do that much. I don't have to stretch," McKinnon joked. "It was like, 'Oh, this I can do,' because that's like, it's just what I would say naturally and how I would act." She added, "Was I thinking about inspiring people? No, but if it gives some young people a sense of being able to just be themselves, then yes, thank God."

Are you excited Kate Mckinnon and Jemaine Clement are joining Minecraft? Tell us in the comments!

Minecraft: The Movie is being filmed in Auckland, New Zealand. The movie is set for release on April 4, 2025.