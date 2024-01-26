Godzilla x Kong Crossover Coming to Minecraft

A Godzilla vs. Kong crossover is coming to Minecraft. Crossovers are all the rage in gaming these days. For years, the most amount of crossover you'd see between gaming and other non-gaming franchises was licensed tie-in games for superhero movies or summer blockbusters. Eventually, however, studios like Epic Games realized that there was essentially limitless potential if you could license specific characters and properties for their existing games and plop them in. It became a huge cash cow and ensures there's pretty much always something to crossover with and it keeps player returning to existing games. Other major gaming franchises like Call of Duty and Minecraft have chased this trend as well and it has paid dividends for them. It has also become lucrative for movie studios, as it can be leveraged as a marketing tool. You'll often see these games add characters from upcoming movies to help promote their releases.

With that said, one of the biggest movies of the first half of the year is just weeks away at this point. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will release in theaters in March and it looks like the marketing campaign will be massive. This isn't too surprising given these titans are some of the most recognizable characters in the history of cinema, but the marketing strategy will bleed into gaming. It appears some kind of crossover with Minecraft is coming soon, as an image of a Minecraft version of King Kong can be seen fighting a Minecraft Godzilla. The image is a recreation of their climactic battle at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong, so the new DLC may be focused on the previous movie rather than the new one, as the two characters seem to be allies this time around and not coming for each others' throats. Either way, we'll likely hear more about this DLC in the coming weeks.

Call of Duty had a huge crossover event in 2022 to promote Godzilla vs. Kong, despite the fact the movie came out the year before. The event saw Godzilla and Kong battling each other on the Warzone map while players could fight for killstreaks that allowed them to take control of the respective monsters' powers and use them against enemies. It's rumored another crossover event will come to Call of Duty this year.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will release in theaters on March 29th.