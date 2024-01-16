Minecraft Movie Director Doesn't Want to Repeat "Ugly Sonic" Mistake

When the first trailer for Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released, it had the entire internet talking. Unfortunately, it was not for a good reason, as fans were gobsmacked by the character's design. Sega's iconic blue blur was replaced by what fans quickly dubbed "Ugly Sonic." As a result of the unrest, the movie was delayed, and Sonic was given an appearance closer to the one in the video games. Things worked out for Paramount, as the movie went on to be a huge success, but that unforced error isn't something anyone else is eager to repeat.

In a new interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Minecraft movie director Jared Hess was asked about his upcoming video game adaptation. Speaking to the outlet, Hess brought up Minecraft's passionate fans, and his desire to make sure the audience doesn't end up disappointed.

"I think anybody that does any IP, they just want to avoid an ugly 'Sonic' situation," Hess told The Salt Lake Tribune. "I just can't disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they're going to murder us."

The Minecraft movie will star Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and Jack Black. At this time, those are the only cast members that have been confirmed. In that same interview, Hess' wife and co-writer Jerusha noted that Minecraft will also feature "a funny lady, who has not been announced." The movie is being filmed in Auckland, New Zealand.

Minecraft Challenges

There are always challenges when it comes to bringing video games to the big screen, and Sonic the Hedgehog is not alone in that regard. The reality is, a lot of popular games have little in the way of narratives, forcing filmmakers to get creative; that was a challenge Sony faced last summer with Gran Turismo, which resulted in an adaption of the real-life story of professional racer Jann Mardenborough. Similarly, Minecraft doesn't really have a narrative to follow, and no one knows what to expect in terms of the movie's story. That comes with some difficulty, but Hess seems to be excited about the challenge.

"Trying to adapt something that doesn't have a story — it's an open sandbox game. … I like the challenge. There's got to be a fun, ridiculous movie here. And there is," Hess told The Salt Lake Tribune.

High Risk, High Reward

Video game adaptations can be risky for a lot of reasons. As Hess mentioned, making sure that fans are happy with the finished product is not an easy task. However, that built-in fan base is a reason that studios are increasingly looking for video games to bring to the big screen. Even though things started out in a bad place for Sonic the Hedgehog, the series has done very well for Paramount. The first movie ended up making more than $319 million at the global box office, resulting in an even more successful sequel. A third movie is currently in the works, as well as a live-action spin-off series based on Knuckles the Echidna. It remains to be seen whether Minecraft will be equally successful, but hopefully Hess and Legendary Pictures can deliver a movie that appeals to both fans and newcomers alike.

