Minecraft Live 2022 Returns with an Updated Community Vote

Minecraft Live is coming back this year, Mojang and Microsoft announced this week, and like the events preceding Minecraft Live 2022, we'll once again see a community vote go live to determine which mob gets added to the game next. Mojang confirmed this week that the next Minecraft event will take place on October 15th, but this time, the community vote will be structured just a bit different compared to what we've seen in the past.

This Minecraft event will get underway on October 15th at 12 p.m. ET, Mojang said. Given that Minecraft has grown beyond that game itself by now, this event will naturally include updates on games other than the original Minecraft experience itself. Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends were both mentioned, so if you're interested in the real-time strategy game spin-off, you'll be able to learn more about Minecraft Dungeons during this event.

The frog-focused Minecraft Live teaser seen below enticed players to tune in to see sneak peeks at upcoming content and more planned for the Minecraft family of games.

But for those who are just in it for Minecraft proper, the community vote which decides the game's next player-decided mob is the big appeal every year given that it gives players a way to directly shape their own Minecraft experience. Last year, the vote that resulted in the Allay getting added was conducted on Twitter. Mojang is changing that this year and plans to keep the results a secret right up until they're announced at the event itself.

"This year, you will get to vote for a new mob but we're doing things a little bit differently," Mojang said about this year's community mob vote. Instead of voting on Twitter, you will now be able to vote by in a special Bedrock server, the Minecraft launcher, or here on Minecraft.net! The polls open on October 14, noon EDT which means that you will have a full 24 hours to cast your vote, (and change it as many times as you like!) while also keeping the results a total surprise until the announcement is made during the show."

Minecraft Live will be held on October 15th this year.