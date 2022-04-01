Minecraft Update Tests Community-Voted Allay Mob

Minecraft players who build on the game’s Java Edition got a new Snapshot this week that allows them to try out the Allay, the mob that the community chose to add to the game in last year’s vote. This mob beat out the Glare and the Copper Golem as players voted between the three contenders as part of Minecraft’s annual Minecraft Live festivities, and while it’s been tested before in other versions of the game, it’s back again now in this latest Java Snapshot.

Over on the Minecraft site, Mojang confirmed the contents of the 22W13A Snapshot which is available now. Its new features are, as usual, the most exciting parts of the update, but it’s got other changes in there as well as some bugs that have been stamped out.

That said, you can see the new features including the Allay and more below courtesy of the patch notes.

Allay

Allays will collect all the surrounding items that match the item they are holding

Allays will like a player who hands them an item and will bring the items they collect to their liked player

If the Allay hears a noteblock play, that noteblock becomes the Allay’s favorite noteblock for 30 seconds. The Allay will stay near that noteblock for that duration and bring its collected items to the noteblock instead of to the player

Interacting with an Allay with an empty hand will remove the item the Allay is holding

Allays can be found in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions

Ancient City

Wander the halls of these long-abandoned structures in the Deep Dark depths to uncover some relics long forgotten.

Ancient City structures spawn in the Deep Dark biome

In chests, guarded by sculk sensors and shriekers, you can find the new Swift Sneaking enchantment

You can also find a new mysterious block called Reinforced Deepslate here, which cannot be obtained in Survival

Mobs cannot spawn in Ancient Cities

Differences Compared to the Experimental Deep Dark Snapshot