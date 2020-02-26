Minecraft Adds New Mass Effect Content

Over the years, the Mass Effect series has become one of gaming’s most highly-regarded franchises, thanks to its deep storylines. While Minecraft is also a highly-regarded game, the similarities between the two pretty much end there. However, fans that want to create their own Mass Effect adventures within Minecraft are in luck, as Mojang has announced a new Mash-Up pack, featuring 36 skins from the original Mass Effect trilogy. Additionally, fans will find a Mass Effect 3 soundtrack compilation, menus based on the trilogy, custom textures, and more. It’s certainly an unusual mash-up, but it seems fans of the series will find a lot to enjoy!

Regardless of how unusual it might seem, it will be interesting to see what Minecraft players can come up with using the Mash-Up pack. Since the game’s release in 2011, Minecraft has inspired some truly amazing creations. With its vast community across various platforms, the game has become an amazing showcase for the talent of its players. The tie-in will give players even more tools to build with, and the results should be exciting for fans of both Mass Effect and Minecraft!

Released to critical acclaim in 2011, Minecraft quickly became one of the biggest games in the world. Mojang and the Minecraft IP were purchased by Microsoft in 2014, and have continued to flourish, since, with more than 100 million active players worldwide.

Calibrate your engines, krogans and kroganettes, the Mass Effect Mash-up pack is coming to Minecraft! Roam around the Mars Base Camp as Commander Shephard, Liara or 34 other classic characters, and shape the fate of the entire galaxy! ↣ https://t.co/rMxnnEntge ↢ pic.twitter.com/gAuydLIJmR — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 25, 2020

It is notable that the Mash-Up pack will focus solely on the original Mass Effect trilogy. Part of the reason for that decision could be the fact that Mass Effect: Andromeda failed to reach the critical heights of its predecessors. Of course, the fact that Andromeda focused on an entirely different setting and characters likely would have made it more difficult for Mojang to incorporate those elements into this pack, but it seems possible the developer also knew interest might have also been a bit lower!

The Mass Effect Mash-Up pack is now available for 990 Minecraft coins.