Minecraft Reveals Mega Man X Crossover

Minecraft players can now find officially-licensed DLC based on Capcom's Mega Man X franchise. In total, 14 skins based on the series have been added, as well as music and even boss fights! Created by 57Digital, the DLC will task players with taking down familiar foes, including Vile, Chill Penguin, Storm Eagle, Armored Armadillo, Sting Chameleon, and Sigma. By collecting Bolts throughout each stage, players will be able to upgrade their gear at the Hunter Base. There will also be nine different weapons to use against the DLC's enemies. Levels in the Mega Man X DLC will feature a combination of sidescrolling and first-person elements.

The DLC costs 1340 Minecoins, and can be purchased right here. The Mega Man X DLC requires the most recent version of Minecraft Bedrock, so readers should make sure they have that before purchasing. A trailer for the DLC can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Go Mega with the official @MegaMan X Minecraft world inspired by Capcom’s beloved game series! Explore iconic levels, 14 new skins, and the Mega Man X soundtrack! https://t.co/0Ib1SZTaWj pic.twitter.com/kTBFgftudB — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 21, 2023

Mega Man X first released on the Super Nintendo in 1993. Starting as a spin-off of the main Mega Man series, Mega Man X is often considered one of the best games released on the system, and felt like a breath of fresh air for the series. The game would end up receiving a number of sequels over the years, as well as spin-offs of its own! This new Minecraft crossover looks like it should be a lot of fun regardless of a user's Mega Man knowledge, but it also seems to be a love letter to those that hold the games in high-regard.

Over the years, Minecraft has offered a number of similar video game crossovers. In addition to Mega Man X, officially-licensed content based on Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has also been made available in Minecraft. Minecraft is the greatest selling video game of all-time, and crossovers like these offer a great way for companies like Capcom and Sega to reach an audience they might not be able to otherwise!

