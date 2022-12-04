Multiple New Mega Man Games Reportedly in Development

A new report has claimed that longtime Japanese video game publisher Capcom is developing multiple new games tied to its long-running Mega Man series. While Mega Man has been an iconic video game character for over three decades, new entries associated with "The Blue Bomber" have been far and few between over the past couple of years. Other than a handful of remastered collections, the only wholly new Mega Man title has been 2018's Mega Man 11. And while it remains to be seen what Capcom looks to do with the franchise next, it sounds like there's a lot happening behind the scenes right now.

In a new report from an insider by the name of Zippo, Capcom is said to be developing three new Mega Man games at this point in time. Further details on the nature of these games weren't detailed, but it was said that each of the three projects are independent from the forthcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection which is set to release in 2023. Furthermore, Zippo theorizes that Capcom could look to hold some sort of showcase in the future to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Mega Man, which launched back in December 1987. While there's no guarantee that this will happen, it could be feasible given that Capcom has held similar presentations throughout 2022.

As a whole, it's not a huge surprise to hear that Capcom would look to be doing something new with Mega Man soon enough. Following the success of the aforementioned Mega Man 11, many fans assumed that Mega Man 12 would arrive before long. In fact, even Capcom itself seemed to allude to the fact that a new mainline Mega Man game was in the works a number of years ago. It obviously remains to be seen what happens with this situation, but Mega Man could definitely be a franchise to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

