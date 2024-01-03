Jack Black Confirms Minecraft Movie Role With Hilarious Photo

Jack Black has confirmed he will be in the Minecraft movie thanks to a new Instagram post. Video game adaptations are about as big as superhero movies these days. The gaming industry is significantly bigger than almost every other entertainment industry in terms of revenue and even reach in some cases. It's incredibly accessible and very monetized. Virtually everyone owns a device that is capable of playing games whether it be a phone, TV with internet, console, or PC and as such, it makes it pretty easy to tap into a game even if it's something simple like Candy Crush. As gaming has grown, it has become important for the film and television industries to try and capitalize on that success and adapt some of these properties, doing right by fans, but also exposing things like The Last of Us to new audiences.

For years, a Minecraft movie has been in the cards at Warner Brothers. It has been discussed for quite a while ever since it exploded in popularity during the 2010s and now, it's the number one best selling game of all-time and has absurd amounts of merchandise. After the success of numerous other adaptations, it seems WB has gained the confidence to pull the trigger on making Minecraft and filming is expected to begin very soon. It was confirmed a while ago that Jason Momoa would lead the cast in an unknown role and now, we're learning that Jack Black will also star in the film. The beloved actor took to Instagram to confirm the news with a humorous post where he's reading a book titled "Minecraft Basics" with the caption "An actor prepares." As of right now, we have no idea who he will play in the film, as Minecraft doesn't really have a story, so it could be someone entirely new and original.

The film is expected to be live-action, but we're not sure exactly how it will be visualized since Minecraft has a very distinctive look. Black may simply voice an animated/CG character, but we'll just have to wait and see. Either way, Jack Black is a big gamer and can be found talking about and playing games all the time across social media. It seems like we'll be in safe hands with this adaptation when it releases in theaters on April 4th, 2025.