Jack Black Reportedly Joins Jason Momoa's Minecraft Movie

After appearing in The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year, it seems Jack Black will play a starring role in another big screen video game adaptation. According to reporting from Deadline, Black has been cast in the Minecraft movie, which is set to begin production in New Zealand. The actor will apparently play the role of Steve, and will headline alongside Jason Momoa, who has been attached to the film since 2022. At this time, there are no details about who Jack Black will be playing in the movie. In addition to Momoa and Black, Minecraft will also star Emma Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Danielle Brooks.

Jack Black is a long-time fan of video games, so it makes sense to see him appearing in another adaptation like this one. Notably, Black is a very big fan of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, and expressed a lot of excitement for the film last year. It's somewhat surprising that he didn't appear in Blumhouse's adaptation, but it's possible he had too much on his plate between The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minecraft.

Jack Black in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black took on the role of Bowser, the franchise's central antagonist. While there was some early apprehension about the movie's voice cast, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Black's involvement right from the start. The actor proved to be a perfect fit for the role, and even gave the movie one of its defining moments thanks to the original song "Peaches." That track marked Black's first solo song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, though he previously landed on the charts through a Tenacious D song in 2006. Peaches even got a nomination for Best Song – Motion Picture at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on January 7th.

It's unclear whether Black will similarly lend his musical talents to Minecraft, but we'll likely know more as the film starts to get underway. The movie is being distributed by Warner Bros., and co-financed and co-produced by Vertigo and Legendary Entertainment.

The Minecraft Franchise

Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft has become nothing short of a juggernaut in the video game industry. The franchise is owned by Microsoft, and has appeared on countless platforms over the years, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC. Since the game's release in 2011, Minecraft has become the single best-selling video game of all-time, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide. In the years since, Minecraft has received toys, comic books, clothing items, and the character Steve has even appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Given that level of success, it's no surprise that Minecraft is the latest major video game to receive a big-screen treatment!

