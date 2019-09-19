Minecraft Player Beats Game Without Walking

Apparently you can beat Minecraft on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch without ever even taking a single step. It’s a daunting task, but one that YouTuber TheHeightAdvantage recently took on with no hacks, no commands, and random spawns enabled. That said, as you’d expect, it’s not easy, and takes quite a bit of out-of-the-box thinking. More specifically, the YouTuber started off by unbinding all moving controls so that they wouldn’t accidentally walk at any point during the challenge. And because they couldn’t use their character’s legs, they used boats and a trusty pig being lured with a carrot on a stick. According to the YouTuber, it took about 30 hours to beat the game using this method.

“I originally thought of the idea when I found a seed where you spawn in a mineshaft right next to a mine cart and wanted to do an entire playthrough without leaving the mine cart,” said the YouTuber while explaining where the idea to do this originally claim from to PC Gamer . “I had a few failed attempts and then came up with the boat idea to make things easier on myself, plus it would then be possible on any seed.”

As you will know, Minecraft doesn’t have a definitive end, but you can “beat it” by going to The End and defeating the Ender Dragon, which TheHeightAdvantage did, courtesy of their pig Little Timmy who took them 27 miles before dying to the Ender Dragon in true hero fashion. As you will know, behind every great Minecraft player is a pig being led by a carrot on a stick.

Minecraft is available for just about every modern system you’d play games on. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling game of all-time, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, developer Mojang has revealed that players can vote on the game’s next biome. Further, Minecon is set to kick-off later this month on September 28, so expect plenty more Minecraft news in the coming weeks.