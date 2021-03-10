Minecraft Update Adds New Caves & Cliffs Biome
Minecraft players have a new Snapshot to try out this week if they want to test more of the Caves & Cliffs content planned for the game’s next major update. While the content from that update has varied with every Snapshot, this week’s released focuses on the Caves part of Caves & Cliffs by adding a new biome for players to experience. It’s called the “Lush Caves” biome, and it’s now available in Minecraft once you opt into the latest Snapshot on the Java Edition of the game.
The details of the newest Minecraft release for Java players were laid out in the post on the game’s site that catalogued all the new features and changes. New variants of the Deepslate resource were added, but the highlight was the new Lush Caves biome now ready to be explored.
These Lush Caves don’t yet spawn in other world types, but you can opt into one in a single-biome world to check things out. The notes below detail what you’ll find there, and if you’re playing on the Bedrock version of the game, you can opt into your own beta test to experience a different set of content.
New Features in 21W10A
- Added Lush Caves underground biome!
- Added Cracked Deepslate Bricks and Cracked Deepslate Tiles
- There is now an Infested variant of Deepslate found in the underground
- While they will not generate in the world by default, Deepslate versions of copper, emerald and coal ores have been added for use by creators of maps and data packs
Lush Caves Biome
- Moss covers the floors and ceilings
- Spore Blossoms grow from the ceiling and drip particles
- Contains clay pools with Dripleaf Plants grow out of them
- Contains Azalea Bushes and Flowering Azalea Bushes
- The Azalea Tree loves to have its roots in lush caves, so if you find an Azalea Tree (either overground or in a cave) you know there is a Lush Cave beneath you
- Cave Vines with Glow Berries grow from the ceiling and light up the caves
Changes in 21W10A
- Cobbled Deepslate can now be smelted into Deepslate
- Deepslate can now be placed along any axis
- Lightning rods can now be waterlogged
- Fossils in the deepest part of the underground generate with Deepslate Diamond Ore instead of Coal Ore
- The textures of Deepslate and some of the ores have been updated
Ore Distribution
- More emeralds in mountains
- More lapis
- Less copper, gold, and Redstone
- Smaller diamond blobs, but slightly more frequent. Less diamond ore overall though
- Less iron, and it generates lower down
- Reduced air exposure for coal