Minecraft Update Adds New Caves & Cliffs Biome

Minecraft players have a new Snapshot to try out this week if they want to test more of the Caves & Cliffs content planned for the game’s next major update. While the content from that update has varied with every Snapshot, this week’s released focuses on the Caves part of Caves & Cliffs by adding a new biome for players to experience. It’s called the “Lush Caves” biome, and it’s now available in Minecraft once you opt into the latest Snapshot on the Java Edition of the game.

The details of the newest Minecraft release for Java players were laid out in the post on the game’s site that catalogued all the new features and changes. New variants of the Deepslate resource were added, but the highlight was the new Lush Caves biome now ready to be explored.

These Lush Caves don’t yet spawn in other world types, but you can opt into one in a single-biome world to check things out. The notes below detail what you’ll find there, and if you’re playing on the Bedrock version of the game, you can opt into your own beta test to experience a different set of content.

New Features in 21W10A

Added Lush Caves underground biome!

Added Cracked Deepslate Bricks and Cracked Deepslate Tiles

There is now an Infested variant of Deepslate found in the underground

While they will not generate in the world by default, Deepslate versions of copper, emerald and coal ores have been added for use by creators of maps and data packs

Lush Caves Biome

Moss covers the floors and ceilings

Spore Blossoms grow from the ceiling and drip particles

Contains clay pools with Dripleaf Plants grow out of them

Contains Azalea Bushes and Flowering Azalea Bushes

The Azalea Tree loves to have its roots in lush caves, so if you find an Azalea Tree (either overground or in a cave) you know there is a Lush Cave beneath you

Cave Vines with Glow Berries grow from the ceiling and light up the caves

Changes in 21W10A

Cobbled Deepslate can now be smelted into Deepslate

Deepslate can now be placed along any axis

Lightning rods can now be waterlogged

Fossils in the deepest part of the underground generate with Deepslate Diamond Ore instead of Coal Ore

The textures of Deepslate and some of the ores have been updated

Ore Distribution