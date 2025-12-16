Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Surprising New Balance Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Mortal Kombat 1 has received a surprising new update that fans were not expecting. Earlier this year, developer NetherRealm Studios announced that it was moving on from MK1 to instead begin focusing on its next game. As a result, Mortal Kombat fans expected that balance patches for MK1 were more or less done entirely. Now, before the end of 2025, NetherRealm has let loose one more update for the game that makes some pretty big changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this new Mortal Kombat 1 update is almost completely centered around balancing various characters on the game’s roster. In total, 18 fighters have gotten adjustments of some sort with Shang Tsung, Raiden, Tanya, and Li Mei having received the most changes. Eight different Kameo fighters have also received tweaks, although these overhauls are much smaller in nature.

All in all, there’s a chance that this could be the final balance update that Mortal Kombat 1 ever received. Today’s patch is the first one that the game has received in seven months, which suggests that any future updates are going to be very far down the road. Still, it’s nice to see that NetherRealm’s support of MK1 hasn’t completely ended yet, which is surely appreciated by those in the Mortal Kombat community.

If you’d like to see the full list of changes with this new Mortal Kombat 1 update today, you can view the patch notes below.

General Adjustments

Interrupting a Kameo with an attack deals 50 damage (up from 20)

Down + Back Punch has reduced combo damage scaling

Character Specific Adjustments