5 Best Game Boy Advance Games on Nintendo Switch Online That You Need to Revisit

Nintendo Switch Online is the key to accessing online features for many Nintendo games. But it does come with some additional perks, as well. NSO members can collect points to redeem for special items in the eShop. And they also get access to a handful of Nintendo Classic libraries as part of the basic subscription. Those who level up their subscription to the Expansion Pack tier get even more retro games on the Nintendo Switch, including a massive selection of Game Boy Advance titles.

Many of my earliest gaming memories center on the Game Boy Color and its classics, many of which you can get with a basic NSO subscription. But some of my peak gaming days came with the Game Boy Advance. Revisiting the GBA Classics Library on Nintendo Switch does require the Expansion Pack upgrade. For those looking to play some great retro games on Switch, that additional price just might be worth it, especially since GBA isn’t the only console included. If you’re curious to know which games in the Game Boy Advance Nintendo Switch Online library are worth your time, here are the 5 most essential titles included in the catalog so far.

5) WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!

This 2003 Game Boy Advance game was the beginning of a beloved new series of Super Mario spin-offs. It features a series of chaotic, interconnected mini-games that players must complete. With over 200 mini-games, it offers varied gameplay across its various stages. And the formula clearly worked, as the game garnered both critical and fan praise at launch.

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames! has been available as part of the Game Boy Advance Classics Library for a few years now. And it’s one of the best games in an admittedly stellar lineup. If you love a good mini-game and some fast-paced gameplay, you won’t want to miss this Game Boy Advance classic that has since spawned its own franchise.

4) The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords

It’s honestly hard to write about revisiting past Nintendo classics without mentioning at least one Legend of Zelda game. After all, it’s one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises. But that doesn’t mean every game in the series is equally excellent. When it comes to Zelda games in the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Advance library, A Link to the Past is probably going to win out against its prequel, The Minish Cap, but only slightly.

A Link to the Past is widely considered one of the best games released for the Game Boy Advance. It’s also a solid, classic Zelda style from the series’ pre-open-world days, following the original plot for the SNES version of A Link to the Past. Full of tricky puzzles and tough dungeons, the Game Boy Advance’s Four Swords also introduced a Zelda first with its multiplayer elements. If you like classic Legend of Zelda games, it’s well worth revisiting this one and its Minish Cap prequel. Both are included in the NSO Game Boy Advance library.

3) Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

There are a good handful of Fire Emblem titles from the GBA era on Nintendo Switch Online. You’d do well to revisit any of them, but I’m giving the edge to The Blazing Blade as the best offering from the library. The second Fire Emblem title on Game Boy Advance, it improved upon its predecessor in many ways.

Fire Emblem is a beloved JRPG series today, and this GBA title was the first time the series was localized beyond Japan. That makes it a core piece of series history, introducing fans around the world to its story and turn-based combat. This game is a solid entry point to the series and one of the best games in the GBA catalog for Nintendo Switch Online. And if you enjoy the journey, you can move right along to The Sacred Stones, which hit GBA a few years later and is also included in the NSO library.

2)Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

It’s always a great time to play Yoshi games in my opinion. But with the newest Yoshi game headed our way later this year, it’s an extra good time to return to Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3. This is the Game Boy Advance port of the very first Yoshi’s Island game, which originally released for the SNES. It expands on the original with new levels and voice acting, making it a solid way to experience the game to this day.

Yoshi’s Island is a platformer much like the Super Mario games. In fact, it’s been praised as one of the best platformers to ever release for a handheld console. Its artwork and level design are solid, offering a balanced challenge for new and returning platformer fans. Hands down, this is one of the best games available in the NSO library of Game Boy Advance Classics and is well worth playing even in 2026.

1) Golden Sun

This single-player RPG comes from Camelot, a studio that is best known for its work on the Mario sports games. But don’t let that reputation fool you, because the studio managed to craft a truly incredible RPG in Golden Sun. The game’s graphics were stunning for its time, and it also delivered a solid story, great character development, and engaging combat and exploration to boot.

Golden Sun brings players to a fantasy world called Weyard, where they take on the role of magic wielders called Adepts. While engaging in their studies, the main characters get pulled into an epic quest to defeat the forces of evil. The game was widely praised by critics at release and remains one of the best JRPGs around. Its sequel, The Lost Age, is also available via Nintendo Switcth Online, so you can roll right on in the series if you enjoy the first game. And that’s a good thing, because the stories are very closely connected.

