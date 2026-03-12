PlayStation Plus Users Surprised With Free Download for PS5 Game Released Yesterday

PlayStation Plus Premium — the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service — has a new free download for a 2026 PS5 game that was just released on the PlayStation Store yesterday, March 11. The free download is not for the entirety of the game, but a two-hour free trial. And it is exclusive to PlayStation Plus Premium, like all free trials are. While many are subscribed to PS Plus Premium for access to the Classics Catalog, complete with PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games, there are other perks, like exclusive free trials.

More specifically, those with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription can now download and play the first two hours of Cash Cleaner Simulator for free. This is actually a game that debuted back in the spring of 2025, but didn’t come to the PS5 until yesterday. And according to PlayStation Store user reviews, it has made a positive impression on the PlayStation community. Right now, it has a 4.54 out of 5 stars on the PS Store after 335 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a 90.8. And this lines up with its 91% approval rating on Steam. The pattern of the game’s user reviews is that many highlight how addicting, yet cathartic and relaxing the game is, like many games in the quirky simulator genre are.

Running a Criminal Enterprise on PS5

Developed by Mind Control Games and published by Forklift Interactive, Cash Cleaner Simulator is a debut release for the former. In it, you are a low-level criminal who larger criminals call when they need their dirty money cleaned.

Those on PS5 Pro hoping the game is PS5 Pro enhanced, well, it is not. Further, it is unclear how long this trial is available for. The PS5 game is about 10 to 20 hours long, though, so two hours of it is an appreciable chunk. Heck, in a mainline playthrough, this is 20% of the game. And of course, if you decide to purchase the game after, your save will transfer over.

Meanwhile, in addition to this new trial, next week PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are set to receive eight new free games they can play for free, including one classic PS1 game.

