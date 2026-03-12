Fortnite’s New Rumored Collaboration Could Be Perfect for Chapter 7

Fortnite has been on a streak of big collaborations recently, with the last twelve months seeing players venture into Springfield, confront massive threats alongside Optimus Prime, and explore the Golden Coast alongside the anti-hero of Kill Bill. Fans are always wondering what the next collaboration will be, which could unlock new iconic characters for the chaotic shoot-outs that largely define the series.

One of Chapter 7’s next potential crossovers may have already been leaked, however, as rumors are currently swirling over which property will headline the upcoming Season 3 that kicks into gear sometime this summer. If the rumors are true, then it might actually be one of the best collaborations Fortnite has ever done. On top of being a clever way to tie the game to an upcoming film release, it also thematically makes sense in a way that reinforces the inherent sense of play that comes with both franchises.

Toy Story Might Be Coming To Fortnite

Fortnite has been playing with a lot of iconic IP over the last couple of years, with crossovers with the likes of The Simpsons, Kill Bill, and Back to the Future speaking to the wide scope of styles and characters that can fit surprisingly well into the game. Rumors from prominent leakers FNBRIntel suggest that Toy Story is set to collaborate with the game, which makes a lot of sense from a business standpoint. Woody and Buzz are set to return to the big screen this summer with Toy Story 5, so tying them into a major game that’s very popular with younger players makes sense.

While some might balk at the idea of characters primarily meant for younger audiences being featured in the online multiplayer shooter, the game remains a popular title with younger players. This also isn’t the first time Disney has collaborated with Epic, with the “Disneyland Game Rush” highlighting the potential of such a team-up. They wouldn’t even be the first Pixar characters to appear in the game, with major figures from The Incredibles already available in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 ends May 19, meaning the start of the next season would be perfectly timed to line up with Toy Story’s return this summer. As a tie-in that spans multiple franchises and forms of media, it makes sense. It wouldn’t even be surprising to see Fortnite tee up the new film by featuring the older movies in-game, similar to how stuff like the Kill Bill short, “Yuki’s Revenge,” premiered in the game. A prospective crossover between Toy Story and Fortnite also makes a certain level of thematic sense, which might be why it seems like such a perfect marriage of concepts.

Toy Story Makes Perfect Sense For Fortnite

A big part of the appeal of Fortnite is the almost toy box-ish vibe of the game. There’s a certain sense of playful bombast in every game, especially with the vibrant colors, cartoonish art design, and mix-mash of IP. Due to the number of specific skins and goofy outfits that are available to players, it’s easy to see any game feel like a bunch of kids are playing dress up and messing around. It’s always given the game a unique spirit compared to much of the competition in the genre, with the likes of Battlefield, ARC Raiders, and Call of Duty embracing realistic military action or grandiose sci-fi settings. By contrast, Fortnite embraces the sense of play inherent to gaming, which has never been clearer than in the massive landscapes and goofy visuals of the California-themed “Chapter 7.”

Those qualities also make perfect sense for a game that would look to incorporate Toy Story into its world. Those animated films from Pixar have always underscored the simple joy that can come with play, meshing imagination and heart with a sense of adventure and unexpected comedy. That’s exactly in Fortnite‘s wheelhouse, especially amid the vibrant colors of the Golden Coast map. The chapter’s ties to Hollywood have been an easy justification for the tie-ins to cinematic characters like the Bride and Marty McFly, so the prospect of seeing Woody and Buzz in a match feels natural.

More than that, though, the natural aesthetic of those characters and the goofy joy that comes with their world feels like a natural fit for Fortnite, especially given the number of younger players this will appeal to — and the way it’ll also hit older gamers right in their nostalgia. Those characters are based on the idea that playtime and imagination are key aspects of life, with the toys of Toy Story feeling most alive when someone is playing with them. That spirit matches Fortnite‘s constant stream of play and competition, where every match may only have one winner, but everyone can feel like they’re having a blast trying to get there. The idea of a Fortnite and Toy Story crossover makes perfect sense, as it is an idea that feels perfectly attuned to both properties. It also just sounds fun, which is key to both properties.