MLB The Show 21 Update Makes Changes to the Game

A new MLB The Show 21 update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside the official patch notes that reveal what Sony San Diego has done to the game with Game Update 16, and it’s not much. It’s unclear how big the file size of the update is — or in other words, how long it will take to download — but we do have the patch notes and the patch notes aren’t very long so the file size of the update shouldn’t be very big either.

This is just speculation though. What’s not speculation are the patch notes below, which reveal the option to sign Free Agents in the off-season through the player search menu, which would sometimes lead to the player being duplicated, has been removed. Meanwhile, in regards to UI, Sony San Diego has also added a confirmation selection box when players select duplicate no-sell cards from Choice Packs. Beyond this, the update is limited to fixes.

Below, you can check out the update’s official and complete patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

FRANCHISE

Fixed a crash that could occur when pinch-hitting for an out of position player in Manage Full Game

Removed the option to sign Free Agents in the off-season through the player search menu (this would sometimes result in the player being duplicated)

UI

Added a confirmation selection box when players select duplicate no-sell cards from Choice Packs

Fixed a bug where the player card would stay on the screen if the user pressed R2 and the Options button at the same time

Fixed a bug where player position would sometimes be blank on a batter walk-up presentation

MISC

Fixed an issue where some Xbox linked accounts would not receive game invites

MLB The Show 21 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

“The latest iteration of the long-running MLB The Show franchise has finally arrived, and at a time when baseball is finally returning to some state of normalcy,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “The popular MLB video game counterpart has been revered for its stunning looks and technical precision over the years, and The Show 21 certainly delivers on those aspects. However, in a time when sports games are evolving and expanding, MLB The Show 21 isn’t exactly a game for everyone.”