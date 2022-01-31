MLB The Show 22 Reveals Shohei Ohtani as Cover Athlete

The American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani will be the cover athlete on MLB The Show 22. Ohtani is the natural choice to grace the cover of MLB The Show 22 after the season he had for the Los Angeles Angels. He’s one of the rare players to both hit and pitch in the same game, compiling 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases, while also having a pitching record of 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts. Now, Ohtani can add video game cover athlete to his impressive resume.

Xbox also announced the release date of April 5th for MLB The Show 22. Not only will fans be able to purchase the game on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can also fire it up on Day 1. The Standard Editions of MLB The Show will drop April 5th on Xbox One ($59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD) and Xbox Series X|S ($69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD) with cross-platform capability. This means Nintendo fans can play along with Xbox and PlayStation gamers online, which really comes in handy when your group of friends each has a different video game console they like to play on. Now it doesn’t matter as long as everyone has access to the game. The only portion of the game that will be off-limits for cross-progression is exclusive content for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It's Ohtani time. Pre-order #MLBTheShow 22. Available 4/5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and for the first time ever, Nintendo Switch.

Pre-order: https://t.co/LCivWAsdi4 pic.twitter.com/xekdg9fuhE — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 31, 2022

Your MLB The Show Account allows players to move from platform to platform, while also maintaining access to your card inventory. The instructions involve creating an MLB The Show Account on TheShow.com and linking your Xbox. The company also recommends you sign-up for The Scouting Report in order to stay up-to-date on all of the latest news from MLB The Show 22. Starting in April, subscribers also get an exclusive pack each month.

New episodes of the Feature Premieres series offering news on what’s changed and added in MLB The Show will be available on on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live as the launch of the game gets closer and closer. For those that choose to pre-order MLB The Show 22, a Gold Choice Pack comes as an added bonus.

The Standard Edition of MLB The Show 22 on Xbox One comes with the game and 5,000 Stubs, and the Xbox Series X|S comes with the game, 10,000 Stubs, and five of The Show Packs. The Collector’s Edition Reveal takes place February 2nd.