MLB The Show 22 Cover Athlete Teased

The cover athlete for this year’s release of MLB The Show 22 has been teased. Every year around this time, PlayStation and developer Sony San Diego begin to talk more about what the latest installment in the MLB The Show series will have in store. These new glimpses of the annualized title always kick off by first revealing the year’s cover athlete who will represent the game for the ensuing year. As of today, we now know when this year’s cover athlete will end up being revealed.

Sony San Diego revealed this afternoon that it will formally be unveiling MLB The Show 22 next week on Monday, January 31. This reveal will come about by announcing the game’s cover athlete for the year in a live stream that is set to take place at 8:45 am PDT/11:35 am EDT. Although we might not see gameplay footage for MLB The Show 22 also revealed at this time, we should learn about the game’s launch date and the accompanying platforms that it will be coming to.

Big things are happening this Monday. Stay tuned for more news on our cover athlete reveal.https://t.co/hso8muWDSS#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/g4HCkWWQ3d — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 28, 2022

Likely the most interesting thing about MLB The Show 22’s upcoming reveal is that Major League Baseball as a whole is currently in the midst of a lockout. Both MLB and the MLB Players Association are in the midst of negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement to ensure that baseball can be played in 2022 and beyond. For now, this deal hasn’t been agreed upon, which means that Major League Baseball and many of its normal activities (such as teams signing free agents) are being put on hold. It remains to be seen if this will somehow impact MLB The Show 22, but we’ll be sure to update you moving forward if it does.

For now, there’s still very little that we know about MLB The Show 22, but the game will likely be dropping later this spring for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Whether or not a release for Nintendo Switch or PC could also come about this year remains to be seen, but it’s definitely in play given that the franchise is no longer exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

Who would you like to see grace the cover of MLB The Show 22 this season? And what improvements would you like to see in this year’s game? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.