MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete Reveal Announced

MLB The Show series developer San Diego Studio has now revealed when the next entry in the series, MLB The Show 23, will formally be announced. Given that January 2023 is nearly at its end, fans have been eager over the past couple of weeks to learn when the next installment in the franchise would finally be shown off. And while this reveal has taken a bit longer to come about than some were hoping, fortunately, we won't have to wait a whole lot more.

In a new message shared on Twitter today, San Diego Studio unveiled that MLB The Show 23 will be shown off for the first time next week on January 30th at 12pm PT. This reveal will specifically be tied to the game's cover, which is almost always the initial thing that is announced about each new MLB The Show title. As such, we likely won't see any gameplay footage from MLB The Show 23 in the coming days, but the game's accompanying release date and platforms should be confirmed.

MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete Reveal live on Twitch. 1/30/23 at 12pm PT.



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/9D4pm8K0nB — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 26, 2023

Based on the responses from fans to this reveal, many are hoping that Seattle Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez ends up gracing the box art for MLB The Show 23. Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm is another popular candidate, but San Diego Studio could obviously end up going in a much different direction.

In recent years, MLB The Show has started to come to both Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms in addition to its continued release on PlayStation hardware. Far and away the biggest thing that fans want to see with MLB The Show 23 is a release on PC. Currently, San Diego Studio hasn't announced any such plans for the series to jump to PC, but there's a chance that such a move could be disclosed early next week. Either way, we'll keep you in the loop with MLB The Show 23's reveal once we learn more.

Are you excited to see what MLB The Show 23 has in store this season? And who are you hoping to see on the game's cover in 2023? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.