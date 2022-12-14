MLB The Show 22 Getting New Title Update as Support Nears End

MLB The Show 22 is set to soon receive a new title update as developer San Diego Studio looks to bring about the game to the end of its life. Since first launching earlier this year, San Diego Studio has continued to support MLB The Show 22 in a major way with frequent patches and new content for players to dig into. With the 2023 baseball season on the horizon, though, ongoing updates for the current entry in the series are likely about to come to an end, but not before a new patch drops this week.

Releasing tomorrow on December 14th, the 19th title update for MLB The Show 22 will be going live across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. As a whole, this is one of the smallest updates that MLB The Show 22 has received all year as the patch only rectifies two lingering bugs in the game. One of these bugs is tied to online play while the other is associated with co-op. As such, no new gameplay alterations are being made here, despite ongoing requests from fans.

Moving forward, it seems like PlayStation and San Diego Studio will soon end up showing off what it has in store with MLB The Show 23. Although the next entry in the series hasn't been unveiled just yet, the first few weeks of the new year seem to always bring with it the announcement of the next MLB The Show installment. Once again in 2023, MLB The Show 23 should end up releasing across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, but it remains to be seen if PC joins the lineup this coming year. In theory, San Diego Studio could release the game on PC if it wanted to do so, but nothing we've seen so far suggests that the developer will do so. We'll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com once we learn more on this front, though.

If you'd like to see the patch notes in full for this upcoming MLB The Show 22 update, you can find them listed down below.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Fixed an issue that would allow some users to intentionally freeze games during replays.

CO-OP: