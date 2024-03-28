MLB The Show 24 Servers Go Down Following New Update

MLB The Show 24 is currently inaccessible for a number of players as developer San Diego Studio is working to fix some big problems with the game across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. In the early hours of this morning, Update #3 for MLB The Show 24 went live and brought with it a vast number of fixes and tweaks. As a result of this patch being pushed out, though, it seems that numerous other aspects of the newest MLB The Show game broke in the process, which has result in the servers being taken offline for the time being.

In a post shared on social media, San Diego Studio acknowledged the issues with MLB The Show 24 and said that it's "working to get them resolved." For now, no update has been provided on what exactly is proving to be the biggest issue the studio is running into. Furthermore, a timetable for when these matters might be resolved hasn't been shared, but it's clear that those internally at San Diego Studio are working to fix these matters soon. Given that the servers are what have been impacted with MLB The Show 24, it makes just about every game mode inaccessible as the game requires an online connection in order to play its various offerings.

We are aware of the current issues and working to get them resolved. Thank you for your patience. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 28, 2024

Perhaps the worst thing about this down period for MLB The Show 24 is that it coincides with Major League Baseball's Opening Day. Interest in MLB as a whole is incredibly high today, which means that many fans also likely have an interest in playing MLB The Show 24 to celebrate the start of the baseball season. To see that the game is having these problems on Opening Day is terribly unfortunate, so hopefully they'll be fixed sooner rather than later.

