MLB The Show 24 to Include Women in Road to the Show for the First Time

Earlier this year, developer Sony San Diego revealed that, for the first time, MLB The Show 24 will include women in the game via the Storylines mode that was first introduced last year. As part of Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2, players will get to dive into the career of Toni Stone, but today, the team announced that it’s going to go much further than that. MLB The Show 24 will include a brand-new mode called Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way, giving fans the chance to play through their own story using a female ballplayer.

MLB The Show 24 Reveals RTTS: Women Pave Their Way

The mode serves as an offshoot from the traditional Road to the Show mode, meaning it’s a single-player mode where players create their ballplayer and take them through a baseball career. San Diego says the Women Pave Their Way mode “will include all of the existing features of Road to the Show with the addition of a unique-to-women storyline following a lifelong friendship as it develops in professional baseball.”

That friendship takes the form of an NPC character called Mia Lewis. She is “your RTTS players’ childhood friend and fellow ballplayer, [who] represents the camaraderie professional players…have said is so important to their success on and off the field. Mia is a sounding board, a support system, and a competitive player in her own right and your relationship with her in-game will grow and evolve throughout your careers.”

To make the storyline feel true to life, the team has brought in Kelsie Whitmore, the first female player in an MLB Partnered League. For her part, Whitmore said, “This new gameplay experience is a unique pivot in the baseball world that will encourage, inspire, and motivate individuals to chase their dreams. There has been a lot of deep thought, meaningful conversations, and the best intentions going into this. I am proud of MLB The Show for taking a chance of applying real-life change to the game.”

While the new mode is undoubtedly exciting, it’ll be interesting to see if ballplayers from Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way can also be brought into Diamond Dynasty. That’s a feature previous games have included with the standard RTTS mode, but San Diego hasn’t made it clear one way or the other if that will be possible with the WPTW ballplayer. The team does still have several feature premieres left on the docket before the game launches, so we may learn about that soon.

MLB The Show 24 launches on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms on March 19th, but if you buy one of the deluxe editions, you can hop in four days early.