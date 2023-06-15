An Unholy Monopoly Scrabble Mash-Up Was Just Announced

We're getting an official crossover between two of the biggest board games of all time. Winning Move Games USA has announced Monopoly Scrabble, a new board game that combines Hasbro's two biggest board game franchises. According to the description of the game, players will build words on a Scrabble board in order to move their Monopoly piece along a Monopoly track that covers the edge of the playing board. Players win by accumulating wealth on the Monopoly side of the game, with the player with the most wealth (either with hard cash or through property value) declared as the winner.

Due to the limited number of moves allowed by the Scrabble board, it seems that Monopoly Scrabble won't linger for hours as one player builds an ever-growing portfolio of properties on the way to super-wealth while the other properties are forced into debt and are faced with the prospect that one unlucky move or Chance card could push them into bankruptcy.

The combination of Scrabble and Monopoly is an interesting one, in part because of the game's wildly different approaches to gameplay. While both games rely heavily on chance, Scrabble players can lean on a strong vocabulary to help guide their way to victory. And while Scrabble has countless clubs and even an annual World Championship, Monopoly's reputation is much less positive, with many board game players hating its nebulous end game conditions and its unfair rule set, which was deliberately set up to show off the inherent flaws in a capitalistic society dominated by landholders. And while countless Monopoly variants have been made, almost everyone has a horror story about being crushed under the heel of a family member during a Monopoly game that went on three hours too long.

Monopoly Scrabble will be released this fall. No retail price has been announced.