Monster Hunter Food Made in Real Life Looks Monstrously Good

As you might expect based on the name, the YouTube channel Babish Culinary Universe (previously Binging with Babish) by Andrew Rea is all about food and cooking, and that often means cooking various odds and ends from pop culture. Take, for example, one of Rea's latest creations: the Chef's Choice Platter from Capcom's Monster Hunter: World. Rea recently recreated the popular meal -- and the end result looks absolutely delicious.

This particular homemade (if you can call Rea's kitchen part of a traditional home) meal includes paella that's inspired by bibimbap, skewers of sausage, steak, and shrimp, mussels, a roasted chicken, and a big chunk of cheese. It's interesting to watch the process in action, especially when Rea notes his success and familiars -- the sausage was dry, unfortunately -- throughout the course of it. Helpfully, Rea has also shared recipes for all the glorious goodies he made. You can check out Rea cooking the monstrous meal above or simply check out his finished handiwork in the photo below:

A veritable chef’s choice pic.twitter.com/xF5UcOJYWq — Binging With Babish (@BingingWBabish) March 24, 2021

As for the Monster Hunter gaming franchise, Monster Hunter: World -- from which the Chef's Choice Platter is taken -- is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, Monster Hunter Rise recently released for the Nintendo Switch and has proven quite popular. Our own review gave the title at 4 out of 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video games from Capcom right here.

What do you think of the Monster Hunter food that Babish Culinary Universe's Andrew Rea has created here? Would you like to dig into any of it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Kotaku]