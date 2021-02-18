Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch Pro-Controller is Live

Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on March 26th, and die-hard fans can play it on this Monster Hunter-themed Pro Controller. Best Buy has it up for pre-order right here for $74.99, which is a bit hard to justify given that you can grab the standard Pro Controller for $59 here on Amazon at the time of writing. The only thing that's different about them is the decal.

Still, we have to admit that the gold design does look pretty fantastic on the controller. Even at that price it is likely to sell out quickly, so reserve one while you can. Note that Best Buy is also offering a free SteelBook case with all pre-orders of the Monster Hunter Rise game, which is a very good deal indeed. A Monster Hunter Rise edition of the Nintendo Switch console is also on the way, but it hasn't been made available to pre-order in North America just yet. When it does arrive, odds are it will be available to pre-order at Best Buy first.

You should also keep in mind that the Nintendo Direct presentation for February 2021 included new Zelda-themed Joy-Con controllers that celebrate the 35th anniversary of the franchise and the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

The right Joy-Con is inspired by the Master Sword while the left is based on the Hylian Shield (complete with the Hylian Crest in red). Both controllers feature a blue color scheme paired with gold accents. If you want to save your money for these Joy-Con instead of the Monster Hunter Rise Pro controller, they will be priced at $79.99 with a release date set for July 16th. Pre-orders weren't available at the time of writing, but we expect to see them up here at Best Buy soon.

More on Monster Hunter Rise: “Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor,” Nintendo said about the new Monster Hunter game and its features. “Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.”

