Monster Hunter Rise Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

✖

Best Buy has revealed an all-new pre-order bonus that will accompany Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch. Fans that opt to snag the game from the retailer will receive a SteelBook case, as well as a Pre-Order Bonus Pack filled with various in-game items. There are currently three options for purchasing the game, including the standard release, a Deluxe Edition, and a Collector's Edition. While the Collector's Edition is not currently available for pre-order, all three options will be accompanied by the SteelBook and the Bonus Pack, as well! That extra bonus just might entice some players to pick-up the game from the retailer!

The Pre-Order Bonus Pack includes the following in-game items:

Palamute Golden Retriever Costume (layered armor)

Palico Forest Cat Costume (layered armor)

Stat Boosting Novice Talisman

True to its name, the Palamute Golden Retriever costume will make the player's in-game partner look like that specific dog breed! In addition to the pre-order bonus from Best Buy, Capcom has revealed that players can snag a number of free items in the game by playing the game's demo, which is currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. That demo will be leaving the digital storefront on February 1st, however, so players that haven't jumped on it yet will want to do so very quickly!

An image of the SteelBook can be found below.

(Photo: Best Buy) Monster Hunter Rise represents the next major entry in Capcom's beloved franchise. The publisher is giving the game a very big push ahead of its release, with the announcement of everything from amiibo figures, to a Monster Hunter-themed Nintendo Switch console and Pro Controller based on the game. Unfortunately, the console and Pro Controller have not been announced for release in North America, as of this writing. For now, fans in the region will just have to settle for the many tie-in items that have been announced thus far!

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release worldwide on March 26th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here. Best Buy's pre-order page for all three versions of the game can be found right here.

Are you looking forward to Monster Hunter Rise? What do you think of the free extras from Best Buy? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!