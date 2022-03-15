Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Release Date Revealed

Monster Hunter Rise developer Capcom has revealed that the upcoming expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will officially launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30th. The announcement of the release date for the much-anticipated DLC was part of the previously announced digital event focusing on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. In addition to the release date, a new trailer and further details on the expansion were also revealed.

The story for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak follows the conclusion of Monster Hunter Rise‘s defense of Kamura Village against the rampage. The knight Dame Fiorayne comes from the Kingdom seeking aid, putting out the call to local hunters to travel to a new main hub called Elgado Outpost. The hub includes a number of new characters and activities for players to take part in as well as new gear and Wirebug techniques — and plenty of new monsters to fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak below:

https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1503738503611396096

“The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures inspired by staples of Western horror known as the Three Lords,” today’s announcement from Capcom reads in part. “This cadre includes the newly unveiled Garangolm, the chilling Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno. In addition to these nightmarish new foes, other monster variants and returning fan-favorites including Blood Orange Bishaten and the mighty Astalos will emerge to challenge hunters in the added Master Rank quest difficulty. Researching the behavior of the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel. This locale boasts snow-swept peaks cascading down to lush forests teeming with new forms of endemic life. At the center of this vast region sits a long-abandoned fortress that serves as a bastion for the very monsters it was built to keep out.”

As noted above, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30th. The Nintendo Switch Online free trial for Monster Hunter Rise is currently ongoing and will conclude on March 17th. Monster Hunter Rise is generally currently available on both the Nintendo Switch as well as PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Monster Hunter Rise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak thus far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!