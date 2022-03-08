Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch Online Free Trial, Sunbreak DLC Event Announced

Monster Hunter Rise developer Capcom has announced that it will host a new digital showcase for the upcoming expansion to the title, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. According to the announcement, this will be the first in-depth look at some of the expansion’s new content ahead of its release this summer. Additionally, Capcom has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of the video game will get a free trial via Nintendo Switch Online starting March 11th through March 17th.

More specifically, the new Monster Hunter Digital Event is set to take place on March 15th at 10AM ET/7AM PT. It will include roughly 20 minutes of information about new monsters and gameplay in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. While not too much has been officially revealed about the expansion as of yet, it has already been revealed that there will be a new base of operations in the expansion.

https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1501107082099138560

As noted above, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital showcase showing off the upcoming expansion is set for March 15th at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The exact release date for the expansion has not yet been announced, though it is expected to launch this summer. The Nintendo Switch Online free trial for Monster Hunter Rise is set to begin on March 11th and run through March 17th. Monster Hunter Rise is generally currently available on both the Nintendo Switch as well as PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Monster Hunter Rise right here.

