Monster Hunter Rise's Big April Update Adds Monsters, Quests, Skills, and More

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release its Ver. 2.0.0 update later today, and based on what Capcom has said about the new Nintendo Switch game patch, it should be a doozy. The update will add Elder Dragons, Chameleos, and Apex Monsters for folks to go about hunting alongside new quests, items, skills, and more. As expected of a major update, there will be plenty more of what Monster Hunter Rise players already love about the video game when the patch drops later tonight.

The new patch clocks in at 0.9 GB, but if it's the first time you've updated the title since grabbing it, it will be around 1.5 GB all told. You can check out the trailer for the new patch, featuring monsters like Teostra and Apex Diablos, below:

Chameleos has returned, alongside fearsome Elder Dragons, and Apex Monsters! 👅🔥🌪️#MHRise Update Ver. 2.0 launches in 10 hours! FREE for all players. pic.twitter.com/tiUFdNasWe — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 27, 2021

Here is the Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 2.0.0 patch notes in full, straight from the source:

Main Additions/Changes Added story elements Your hunter rank cap will be raised when certain conditions are met. New monsters will start intruding on some quests. Added elements after raising hunter rank cap New monsters will appear in Village and Hub quests. New monsters will appear in the Rampage. New quests, Arena quests, and requests will be available. New weapon trees, armor, items, and Petalaces will be available. New skills and Rampage Skills will be available. Armor upgrade level cap will be raised. New decorations will be available to forge at the Smithy. Layered armor will be available to forge at the Smithy. Palico and Palamute layered armor will be available to forge at the Buddy Smithy. Palico and Palamute level cap will be raised to level 50. Default level for Palico and Palamute hired from the Buddy Scout will be raised. Added system elements New Guild Card awards will be available. You will be able to change your hunter's appearance from the Character Select menu using a Character Edit Voucher. Note: Character Edit Vouchers can be purchased from Nintendo eShop. New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous Base/Facility Fixed a bug preventing the player from moving the target reticle when guarding while holding down the Charged Piercing Shot or the Charged Thunder Shot of the cannon during a Rampage Quest. Fixed a bug when using "Melding—Wisp of Mystery" that resulted in the same Talismans being produced in the exact same order for some players. When the player receives a new Petalace or clothing for their Cohoot, the game autosaves. If the player force quits the game without saving after this autosave and then restarts the game, a bug would result in these items not having been obtained properly. This has been fixed. Fixed a bug that made the weapon icons and forging icons on the weapon trees look like they were flashing. Fixed a bug where the game would no longer respond to controls when calling back the Meowcenaries at the Housekeeper. If an Apex monster destroyed a Hunting Installation while the menu for this installation was still open, the menu would remain on screen for a few seconds before showing an error message. This has been fixed. Fixed a bug where the game would no longer respond if the player got to the dialogue message for reaching HR2 while having a lot of trinkets placed on shelves and alcoves and having changed the hanging scrolls as well. Fixed a bug preventing some monster intro cutscenes from showing up in the Gallery if the player joined and completed an in-progress quest. Monsters Fixed a bug causing dropped materials to drop where Narwa crashes after defeating her in the "Serpent Goddess of Thunder" quest. Fixed a bug causing a monster to return to the area it came from after starting a fight with another monster after having been lured with a Stinkmink. Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the red eye-con to stay on screen, preventing the player from using fast travel, if they used Wyvern Riding to move the monster to another area during Multiplayer. Fixed a bug causing Khezu to behave unnaturally after moving from the ceiling. Fixed a bug that would prevent quests to slay a Khezu from being completed if the player slays it in a specific location. Fixed a bug causing Rajang to keep using its breath attack. Fixed a bug that would cause monsters to get trapped when moving between certain areas in the Frost Islands. Fixed a bug causing an error when there's powder left on screen by the insect glaive's "Kinsect: Fire" when defeating a monster during the "Serpent God of Wind" or the "Serpent Goddess of Thunder" quest. Fixed a bug causing the camera to become unresponsive when binding a Tetranadon, due to online connection issues during Multiplayer. Fixed a bug preventing the "Serpent Goddess of Thunder" quest from being properly completed if the Quest Host disconnects during the cutscene after defeating Narwa. Fixed a bug causing some monsters to go beyond the final gate during Rampage Quests, preventing the player from hitting them. Player Fixed a bug causing unnatural screen vibration when comboing the gunlance's Overhead Smash into the Wyrmstake Cannon. Fixed a bug in the hit detection of the gunlance's Charged Aerial Shelling when using the Long shelling type. If the player tried to perform a Morphing Advance straight backward with the charge blade right after using Counter Peak Performance, the player would instead move straight forward. This has been fixed. Fixed a bug causing the player to unintentionally perform a forward evade twice in a row if they evade with their weapon sheathed. Fixed a bug causing the player to react as if they got damaged when being hit by wind pressure while knockback is negated. Fixed a bug causing the lance's Cross Sweep to be cancelled immediately if the player performs it near a ledge and falls off. Fixed a bug causing the heavy bowgun's Wyvern Ammo to be shot in the wrong direction when it is fired without aiming during specific animations. Fixed a bug preventing the player from using the insect glaive's Jumping Advancing Slash and Strong Jumping Advancing Slash in succession. Fixed a bug causing some of the hammer's Silkbind attacks to be cancelled immediately if the player performs them while falling off a ledge. Fixed a bug preventing the light bowgun's Wyvernblast from being detonated on placeable weapons like ballistae and cannons. Fixed a bug causing the guard state to continue during the transition animation from the charge blade's guard reaction into the Amped Element Discharge. Fixed a bug preventing you from changing your attack angle with the hunting horn when comboing into a melody while you have a Magnificent Trio stored. Fixed a bug causing the part of the stamina gauge increased by the player's Petalace to decrease when entering and leaving the tent at camp after collecting a Prism Spiribird. Fixed a bug preventing Wyvern Ammo from hitting properly. Fixed a bug causing the heavy bowgun to be automatically sheathed during a Free Silkbind Glide after a certain amount of time, even while the glide was still going. Fixed a bug allowing the player to go out of bounds by performing certain actions in the Flooded Forest. Fixed a bug preventing the knockback-negating effect from activating when charging the charge blade's Sword: Condensed Element Slash. Fixed a bug preventing the insect glaive's Kinsect: Harvest Extract from activating if the X button is pressed at the wrong time, even while holding down the ZR button. Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the player to disappear and become uncontrollable when they touched mud flung up by Almudron at the same time as a large monster. Fixed a bug causing the player to take more damage than intended when they are knocked off a high plateau by a monster roar during the "Serpent God of Wind" quest. Miscellaneous Fixed incorrect boss icons displayed at the results screen of the "Arena 03" quest. Fixed incorrect completion time displayed upon completing a quest. Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.



As noted above, Monster Hunter Rise's Patch: Ver. 2.0.0 is set to release later today. Monster Hunter Rise recently released for the Nintendo Switch and has proven quite popular. Our own review gave the title at 4 out of 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video games from Capcom right here.

