New Monster Hunter: World Video Showcases The Epic Takedown Of The Nergigante

We’ve had a ton of inside looks at Monster Hunter World recently as we loom closer to the official launch of the title worldwide. To get even more excited about the epic adventures and terrifying beasts we’ll face, Capcom has released a new video showing off what it takes to take on the incredibly intimidating Nergigante in-game.

The video itself, seen above, is led by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto as he gives hopeful players some helpful tips regarding how best to approach this fearsome beast. This quest will also be available during the third, and final, beta – so these tips came at the perfect time. It also tides Monster Hunter fans over until the final January 26th release date, which is coming soon!

For more about the game before it releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”