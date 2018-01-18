New Monster Hunter: World Video Showcases The Epic Takedown Of The Nergigante

We’ve had a ton of inside looks at Monster Hunter World recently as we loom closer to the official launch of the title worldwide. To get even more excited about the epic adventures and terrifying beasts we’ll face, Capcom has released a new video showing off what it takes to take on the incredibly intimidating Nergigante in-game.
The video itself, seen above, is led by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto as he gives hopeful players some helpful tips regarding how best to approach this fearsome beast. This quest will also be available during the third, and final, beta – so these tips came at the perfect time. It also tides Monster Hunter fans over until the final January 26th release date, which is coming soon!
Videos by ComicBook.com
For more about the game before it releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:
“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”
- Welcome to the new world: taking on the role of a Hunter, players are tasked with going on a research expedition to a newly discovered continent known only as “new world”.
- Living and breathing ecosystem: utilize the surrounding environment and wildlife to your advantage.
- Online drop-in multiplayer: when the battle is too daunting to take on single-handedly, hail up to three other hunters to assist during quests by sending up a sos flare to a worldwide server.
- Hunt to craft new Gear: defeat monsters and collect loot from fallen foes to craft equipment and weapons styled after the monsters that have been slain.
- SEAMLESS gameplay: players and monsters can move from One map area to another freely and without loading screens whilst gameplay also dynamically transitions between night and day.