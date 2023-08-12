Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Character We Haven't Seen Since Armageddon

A new Mortal Kombat 1 leak may have revealed another new character in the game. Between now and Mortal Kombat 1's release date on September 19, NetherRealm Studios will reveal a few more characters in the game. When these reveals will happen and who the characters will be remains to be seen, but one of these reveals may have been spoiled prematurely by the aforementioned leak. If this leak is accurate, then the game's final kameo character is going to be Shujinko.

If you're not familiar with this character, he debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deception as the main character and protagonist of Konquest Mode. The last time we saw the character proper was 2006's Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. More recently, the character is referenced in Mortal Kombat 11. Meanwhile, he makes a tiny cameo in Mortal Kombat X, but only in Cassie Cage's ladder ending, which doesn't really count.

It's been a while since we've seen Shujinko, which makes his return a bit of a surprise. However, it makes sense this return is going to be as a kameo character and not as a playable fighter. This takes some sting out of surprise, but Mortal Kombat fans will nonetheless be excited to see the character return, if he returns.

The leak comes the way of the Mortal Kombat Leaks Reddit page. Taking to the Reddit page, an anonymous source claims to have seen an unreleased image of the game featuring him.

"In the image I have it's him and then the last slot is a silhouette with a question mark on him so I can't tell if it's a random select or a secret kameo," says the leaker.

Now, why should anyone believe this? Well, according to the mods of the page, who left a comment under the post, the poster showed them the image in question and it passed the sniff test. In other words, it looks like this may actually be legit. However, there's no way of confirming this so be sure to take it with a grain of salt for now.

At the moment of publishing, this potential leak has not drawn any type of comment of comment from NetherRealm Studios or WB Games. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.