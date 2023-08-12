Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Throwback Fatality for Sektor

Mortal Kombat 1's latest Kombat Kast showed off more of Smoke, Ashrah, Geras, and more characters with Sektor also making an appearance during the livestream. Sektor is only a Kameo Character in Mortal Kombat 1 which is unfortunate for those who'd prefer to just play as Sektor like they could in past games, but that doesn't meant that the character is without his moments. The Kombat Kast showed off one of those Sektor moments for his longtime fans this week by revealing that in in Mortal Kombat 1, he'll be bringing back a familiar Fatality from nearly 30 years ago.

Sektor's Fatality as a Kameo Character was shown right at the very end of the Kombat Kast during a match where Smoke and Sektor fought Li Mei and Frost. Smoke won, and instead of finishing her himself, he stepped aside to let Sektor do the honors. The bloody results of that Kombat Kast finale can be seen below.

If that kill looks familiar to you, it may be because you've seen it a long, long time ago way back in Mortal Kombat 3. Sektor had what was essentially the exact same move back then where he uses the mechanical arms of something akin to a compactor to crush his opponents. It's a pretty straightforward move, so the one in Mortal Kombat 1 looks almost identical to the one used back in Mortal Kombat 3 aside from everything obviously looking much better in the newer game.

Sektor is just one of many different Kameo Characters in the game, and while their main purpose is to be tagged in for quick hits or to capitalize on openings, they'll all have these flashier moves like Fatalities and Fatal Blows, so even those relegated to Kameo status will have ways to show off their unique kits. The Kameo Characters so far include Cyrax, Darrius, Frost, Goro, Jax , Kano, Kung Lao, Sareena, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Stryker, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 1's pre-order beta is coming up soon, so players will be able to see more of these Kameo Characters and other fighters then.