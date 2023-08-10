Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Possible New Single-Player Mode

When Mortal Kombat 1 releases next month, it seems that the game will offer a new single-player experience that has yet to be officially announced. In a new post on the Mortal Kombat Leaks subreddit, Brazilian user DeffersonCamargo shared what seems to be the back of the game's box art. The box apparently features a reference to a new Invasion mode. According to DeffersonCamargo's translation, the mode will see players "travel through the realms of Mortal Kombat facing invasions of each season in an all new single player experience."

Images from the post were shared by @TheThiny on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Mortal Kombat 1 Krypt Replacement Spoilers:



The game mode is called Invasions. It has you traveling the realms in a Mario-esque world, while having seasonal changes.



Images from u/DeffersonCamargo on reddit. #MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/1vbKuU9kVO — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 10, 2023

While these images appear to be legitimate, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement from NetherRealm. The mode is already drawing comparisons to the "World of Light" from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and if Invasion mode is legitimate, it will be interesting to see how similar the two might be. With the game set to release on September 19th, there isn't a whole lot of time left ahead of launch, so it's likely we'll have some kind of confirmation in the next few weeks, one way or another!

This new leak comes just a few days after the latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, which revealed the return of Reptile. The character has been a fan favorite since his debut in the original Mortal Kombat, and he's looking creepier than ever! That trailer also saw Ashrah and Havik confirmed as returning Kombatants. The roster is already looking pretty stacked, and the game's Kombat Pack will see even more playable characters, including guests like Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man.

A new Mortal Kombat is always cause for celebration, and hype surrounding Mortal Kombat 1 has been building quite a bit since it was officially unveiled. This year has already been a very good one for fighting game fans, so hopefully Mortal Kombat 1 will continue that trend!

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat 1? What do you think of this leak? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!