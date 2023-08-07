Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Surprise for Scorpion Fans

A new Mortal Kombat 1 leak is making the rounds as it promises a nice surprise for Scorpion fans. As you probably already know, and as its name suggests, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to reboot the franchise, but there will still be some connection to previous games. To this end, if you were wondering what happened to Hanzo Hasashi, aka Scorpion, it will be revealed in the new game, or at least that's what a leaker who relayed word of Reptile and Havik before they were revealed over the weekend is claiming. To be fair, Reptile was being teased by creative director on the game Ed Boon before his reveal, but the image below came before this and Havik was not teased in any capacity.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the leak. The anonymous leaker "FateUnknown" says players will discover what happened to Hanzo, but that's all they say. This would presumably happen in Story Mode, but not even this claim is made. All there is right now is a vague commitment that players will find out what happened to Hanzo.

Hanzo Hasashi exists in this universe and will be discussed in Story Mode, according to FateUnknown, one of the most reliable MK leakers we have right now.



Edit: This image is a week old. pic.twitter.com/zya5LaAYxe — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 7, 2023

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is just a rumor from a source that is seemingly reliable but has a small track record and is anonymous.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. When the fighting game releases, it will cost $69.99. For more coverage on the title, click here.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads a snippet from our official preview of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."