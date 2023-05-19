Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Leak Includes Invincible, The Boys and Peacemaker Characters

Some of the most brutal and vicious superheroes in comics (and TV) are coming to Mortal Kombat 1, according to a reportedly leaked DLC rundown. The leak -- for a new Mortal Kombat game releasing this year via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch -- was revealed by NetherRealm Studios and WB Games -- comes just a day after the game itself was announced, and seems pretty credible, becuase the source is Amazon Italy, which references "Kombat Pack 1," with six playable characters and five kameo characters included. The characters include Quan Chi, Omni-Man, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda, and Homelander.

Peacemaker being a DC character is arguably the least surprising, since DC and Mortal Kombat have a long history of playing nice (or maybe not so nice? After all, it's Mortal Kombat) at this point. The Boys's Homelander and Invincible's Omni-Man are maybe a bit more surprising, but still pretty in keeping with characters you might expect to surface in the game.

After all, there's plenty of stuff on both The Boys and Invincible that just...feels...like a Mortal Kombat fatality, isn't there?

Obviously, while Peacemaker is just a great fighter with a gun (and possibly an eagle) by his side, both Homelander and Omni-Man have plenty of powers that could make for some interesting gameplay, including flight and super-speed. Their immense strength likely won't play too big a role, since the sliding scale of power in the Mortal Kombat universe is pretty broad.

At this point, nobody in any official capacity has commented on the potential inclusion of these characters, or the overall veracity of the Kombat Pack listing. There is also (obviously enough) no word yet on whether the John Cena will voice Peacemaker, J.K. Simmons will stand in as Omni-Man, or Anthony Starr will provide the voice for Homelander. Historically it's about 50/50 whether stars come and play roles like this in other media, although both Cena and Simmons have shown a willingness to do plenty of voice acting in the past.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the highly-anticipated fighting game, courtesy of an official pitch from WB Games:

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they've never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more."