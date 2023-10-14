Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack Release Schedule Confirmed

Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed the release schedule for its "Kombat Pack" which will feature various DLC characters. Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the biggest games of 2023 and it has been a roaring success thus far. The new game in the long-running series is a reboot of the franchise, though it still finds clever ways to connect to the previous games. As one may expect, it still maintains the satisfying yet brutal combat Mortal Kombat is known for, but it also expands on the mythos with its new story which plays out across space and time and gives us new angles on fan-favorite characters. The game has been out for about a month now and fans are eager to get their hands on new characters that have already been announced.

NetherRealm made a big deal over the summer when announcing its Kombat Pack which will include both some return fan-favorite Mortal Kombat characters, but also a group of awesome guest characters from other properties. The ones we will be getting are: Omni-Man, Homelander, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda Takahashi. At New York Comic-Con, Mortal Kombat 1 got updates on when we can expect these characters. Half of them are slated to arrive this winter, though could get spread out into the start of 2024. Based on the windows, it seems like we could get one new character a month starting with Omni-Man in November, but that is pure speculation.

Fighters

Omni-Man (Nov. 2023)

Quan Chi (winter 2023/2024)

Peacemaker (winter 2023/2024)

Ermac (spring 2024)

Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024)

Homelander (spring 2024)

Kameos

Tremor (Nov. 2023)

Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon, and Mavado (release dates still to be announced)

It's believed Homelander will come later as a result of not being able to get Anthony Starr in for a recording session due to the strike. As of right now, we're waiting to see just how Mortal Kombat 1 will integrate these characters. They've done justice to guest characters before and it seems like NetherRealm is passionate about this new group, so hopefully it'll all pan out well.

Mortal Kombat 1 Review

ComicBook gave Mortal Kombat 1 a 4 out of 5 upon its release, praising its ability to successfully reboot the series and maintain a sense of fun all these years later: "Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise. There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet."