Mortal Kombat 1 Finally Adding Long-Awaited Feature Next Week

Mortal Kombat 1 fans are going to have a lot to look forward to soon, including a new feature fans have been asking for since launch. NetherRealm Studios has revealed that Krossplay will be coming to the game at some point over the next few days. We don't have an exact date for the feature, but the developer says more information will be coming soon. Not all versions of the game will see the feature implemented, however; at this time, Krossplay has only been confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

NetherRealm's Tweet announcing the addition of Krossplay to Mortal Kombat 1 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch Get Krossplay?

Unfortunately, that announcement seems to omit the game's Nintendo Switch version. That's not all that surprising given the poor technical performance of the Switch version. At launch, the Nintendo version of Mortal Kombat 1 was something of a mess, with missing content, bugs, and performance issues. NetherRealm has addressed some of these issues over the last few months, but implementing Krossplay with other versions simply might have been too difficult. It's possible Krossplay could be added for the Switch version in the future, just as we saw with the missing Invasions content, but for now, Switch users will just have to settle for playing online with one another.

A new Nintendo console is rumored to release later this year or in early 2025, and Mortal Kombat 1 could also get some kind of upgrade on the system, provided there is backwards compatibility. Unfortunately, that's all just speculation until there's some kind of announcement.

Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker

While the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is not getting Krossplay, it is getting all of the same downloadable content. All versions of the game will see the addition of Peacemaker starting on February 28th for early access players (those that purchased the Kombat Pack) and March 6th for those planning to buy the character separately. Peacemaker will be the third DLC fighter added to the game, following the releases of Omni-Man and Quan Chi. The Kombat Pack is also adding new Kameo fighters, with Janet Kage set to arrive sometime next month.

First gameplay footage for Peacemaker was revealed a few days ago, and the character should be an exciting addition for those that followed his appearances in the DCEU. Peacemaker will feature several abilities that pay tribute to the HBO series in particular, including the ability to call Eagly into battle. His helmet will also offer several powers, including anti-gravity and force fields. John Cena will be returning to voice the role, which is somewhat notable given the fact that Homelander will not be voiced by Antony Starr when he releases as a Mortal Kombat 1 DLC fighter in the spring.

