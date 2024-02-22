Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals First Peacemaker Gameplay Footage

Peacemaker is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 next week, and to get fans hyped, NetherRealm has revealed first gameplay footage for the DLC character. As previously revealed, John Cena will be reprising his role from the Peacemaker live-action series, and his quips can be heard throughout the new footage. While Peacemaker will have his trademark guns in the game, he'll also be able to call in Eagly for help! Peacemaker's helmet powers will also give him some help: it will apparently have anti-gravity and force field powers. The helmet's sonic boom will even feature in a Fatality!

The Peacemaker gameplay video can be found below.

Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Fighters

Peacemaker is getting released on February 28th for early access players, and March 6th for everyone else. At that point, he'll be the third DLC fighter added to Mortal Kombat 1. Previously, NetherRealm and WB Games added Omni-Man and Quan Chi, and players can expect to see Ermac and Homelander in the spring, with Takahashi Takeda dropping this summer. These playable characters will be accompanied by a total of 5 Kameo fighters. Two of those have been released so far, including Tremor and Khameleon, with the latter having arrived last month. There's also Mavado, Ferra, and Janet Cage. As revealed in the trailer, Janet Kage will be arriving sometime next month.

While we don't have specific details, more content for Mortal Kombat 1 is expected in the future. Mortal Kombat 11 got a significant amount of DLC in its time on the market, and it seems that will be the case for this game as well. The developers have confirmed that we'll be seeing some kind of story DLC, similar to Aftermath. It will be interesting to see where the story goes from here, and if another Kombat Pack is also announced. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and enjoy everything else announced for the game!

Who is Peacemaker?

Over the years, guest fighters have become something of a tradition in Mortal Kombat games, and Mortal Kombat 1 is no exception. Of the 6 DLC fighters announced for Mortal Kombat 1, half are guests from different franchises. Peacemaker is no exception, having first appeared in comics published by DC and Charlton. The version that appears in Mortal Kombat 1 is specifically based on the one portrayed by John Cena in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, and again in the Peacemaker television series. In both, Peacemaker is Christopher Smith, an anti-hero that strives for peace no matter what it costs. That usually results in a lot of death and destruction around him, and Peacemaker often ends up being used as a tool by groups like ARGUS. Peacemaker's trademark helmets have different abilities in the TV series, and that's reflected in a big way in Mortal Kombat 1!

