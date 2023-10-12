Mortal Kombat 1 Nintendo Switch Update Offers Visual Improvements and Other Fixes

When Mortal Kombat 1 released last month, the Nintendo Switch version was panned by users. The game's visuals were a massive step down from the other versions, the performance left a lot to be desired, and the game was missing content altogether. Series creator Ed Boon promised that an update would be released to fix some of these problems, and it seems that has finally arrived. The game's official website has patch notes detailing several changes that should now be live in the Switch version, including visual improvements, superior performance, and more. Full patch notes can be found below:

10/11/2023

NINTENDO SWITCH

GENERAL

Season 1 of Invasions

Gameplay balance changes

Leaderboard fixes

Visual improvements and general bug fixes

Performance improvements

Loading time improvements

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

Following NeatherRealm's announcement on Twitter, many fans celebrated the update's arrival. It likely won't be too long before video and screen captures from the update make their way online, but right now, it remains to be seen just how significant this update is. Switch users aren't expecting to see graphics on par with the Xbox Series X|S or PS5 versions, but that doesn't mean the game should look or perform the way that it did at launch. Of course, users on other platforms have their issues with the game, too!

Mortal Kombat 1 DLC

These improvements to the Nintendo Switch version could make users more likely to purchase extra content. While the base game just launched in September, Mortal Kombat 1 has already revealed DLC. The game's Kombat Pack will include six fighters, three of which are existing Mortal Kombat characters, while the other three are guests from outside franchises. Ermac, Quan-Chi, and Takeda will all come back from past MK games. Meanwhile, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander will all serve as guests. Those three should make fitting guests, given the fact that all of them have shown a love for violence. In the game, Peacemaker will be voiced by John Cena, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker TV series. Similarly, Omni-Man will be voiced by J.K. Simmons, who portrays the villain in Invincible. At this time, it's unclear whether Homelander will be voiced by Antony Starr, who plays the character in the Amazon series The Boys. The Kombat Pack will also include Kameo fighters of Ferra, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, and Tremor.

Mortal Kombat 1 Story

For those unfamiliar with Mortal Kombat 1, the game acts as something of a reboot to the series, in addition to being a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11. In the previous game, the timeline was altered as a result of Kronika and Shang Tsung's meddling. The game's DLC ended with Liu Kang creating a new era, which is where Mortal Kombat 1 takes place.

Are you happy that the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has seen some fixes? Have you tried the update yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!