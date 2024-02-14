Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Believes Trailer Will Shatter Deadpool 3 Record

The producer of Mortal Kombat 2 believes it will dethrone Deadpool & Wolverine of its latest achievement. The Mortal Kombat series is one of the most iconic franchises in all of gaming and it has managed to extend its brand recognition to other mediums such as film. The franchise had arguably one of the best adaptations back in the 90s, even if it was still a bit rough around the edges, it was still at least close to the spirit of the games. It would be decades before the series would make its return to the big screen and while it wasn't a critical hit, it did well enough commercially and amongst fans to justify a sequel. Said sequel is expected to actually focus on the titular tournament this time around and introduce a ton of fan-favorite characters into the movie such as Johnny Cage.

The film has finished shooting, but we have no idea when it will release. It wouldn't be surprising if it comes out in early 2025, similar to the window the first film released in, but that's pure speculation. However, producer Todd Garner has big dreams for the film and thinks the first trailer will floor viewers. The producer took to Twitter to comment on the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser trailer becoming the most-viewed trailer of all-time and noted that Mortal Kombat 2 will likely dethrone it. He cited the red brand trailer for the first movie breaking a record for the most viewed red band trailer, but that is a big distinction between most viewed trailer of all-time. Deadpool & Wolverine marks Deadpool and Wolverine's first time in the MCU and on-screen together (we're not counting X-Men Origins: Wolverine), as well as Deadpool's return to the big-screen after six years. It has a lot of hype behind it and the first two movies grossed well over a billion dollars combined.

It's probably safe to say Deadpool & Wolverine has a bit more hype behind it than Mortal Kombat 2, especially since the new Marvel film broke the previous record of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Either way, maybe Garner is right and Mortal Kombat 2 will look so good, it will draw all kinds of eyes. The first film made just shy of $85 million at the box office, but it came out during COVID and was released day and date on HBO Max.