Mortal Kombat 1 Boss Ed Boon Promises to Fix Nintendo Switch Version

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has promised fans that current problems tied to the Nintendo Switch of Mortal Kombat 1 will be rectified in due time. Compared to its counterparts on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the Switch version of MK1 has been pretty rough, to say the least. Not only do the game's visuals leave a lot to be desired, but it's also missing content that is seen on other platforms. Despite this rough start, Boon has ensured fans that the Switch edition will "absolutely be getting an update."

In a statement given to BBC, Boon responded to some of the early criticisms that have been levied at the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1. Outside of promising the release of future updates, Boon also acknowledged that the quality of MK1 on the Nintendo hardware isn't "ideal" at the moment. Still, Boon says that those within NetherRealm Studios are working hard to solve a variety of problems that have been found.

"A number of the concerns of the issues that had come up will absolutely be addressed," Boon said. "It would have been ideal for us to have released the version that we absolutely wanted. But anything that we're finding a problem with is on our list and is going to be fixed. [...] Anything that we see that is not acceptable will absolutely be addressed."

Looking to the future, Boon also made clear that NetherRealm won't stop supporting Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch at any point down the road. Much like the studio did with Mortal Kombat 11, MK1 on Switch will continue to see all of the same updates, DLC fighters, and new additions that are brought to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Even though it's been a rough start for Nintendo fans with the newest Mortal Kombat game, it sounds like NetherRealm is trying hard to correct these mistakes as soon as it can.

As of this past day, Mortal Kombat 1 is available around the globe to purchase and play. To learn more about what the latest installment in the long-running fighting game has in store, you can check out its official description below.

"Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a new beginning for the franchise with a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang, featuring iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The genre-defining Story mode provides a fresh cinematic narrative with new relationships, unexpected twists on classic rivalries, and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of characters.

Mortal Kombat 1 extends the single player offering with the debut of Invasions, a progression-based mode where gamers can traverse the realms via an interactive map, experiment with different character builds, and complete numerous challenges to earn a variety of rewards, all built on a themed six-week seasonal schedule.

Mortal Kombat 1 also features the new Kameo Fighter system, providing a separate roster of support characters to assist during matches. Pulled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history, Kameo Fighters bring an advantage to every fight with an arsenal of offensive and support-based special moves, unique throws, defensive breakers, devastating Fatal Blows, and brutal Fatalities."