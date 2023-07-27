Mortal Kombat 1 Reveal Teased for EVO 2023

If you're big on Mortal Kombat 1 but aren't as interested in the EVO 2023 fighting game event coming up soon, you may want to tune into the EVO festivities regardless when they get underway next week. That's because Mortal Kombat 1 is going to be there, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has confirmed, with a reveal or two planned for the appearances as well. We don't know what or who, exactly, is going to be revealed there, but the current expectation is that we'll learn of a new or returning character at a minimum.

Mortal Kombat 1 isn't on the lineup for the game's that'll be playable in competitions at EVO 2023, but it'll be there anyway, Boon said this week on Twitter. Answering a couple of questions from fans, some of those naturally were from people wanting to know when we'd see our next Mortal Kombat reveal following the big ones from last week during San Diego Comic-Con. Boon said that we'd get a reveal "within a week" in a tweet shared on July 26th, and in response to another user who asked specifically about if there'd be any new character reveals or anything else at EVO, Boon said "yes and yes!"

Are we getting any new character reveals or anything at evo — ejjjj (@ejdelrey) July 27, 2023

Leaked lists of Mortal Kombat 1 characters be they ones in the base rosters or ones assumed to appear in Kombat Packs down the road have been pretty accurate thus far in terms of predicting who'll get added to the game, so it's possible those could also offer some insights into who we might see on the stage next week during EVO 2023. But whether you're clued into those leaks or not, a surprise is always worth the watch, so we'll have to see next week who or what is revealed.

As for the games that'll be playable at EVO 2023, Mortal Kombat will be there in the form of Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate. It'll be joined by Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Guilty Gear Strive, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, The King of Fighters XV, and Street Fighter 6. For those who just want to play more of Mortal Kombat 1, you'll get your chance after EVO during the beta so long as you pre-order the game first to gain access.