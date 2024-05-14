Jeopardy! Pop Culture Spinoff Headed to Prime Video

Jeopardy! fans will soon have a new spinoff show to latch onto. The popular game show has been a fixture in pop culture for decades, giving people from all walks of life the opportunity to compete on syndicated TV. Even after the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! has stayed on TV sets and continues to crank out the evening entertainment. A new version of Jeopardy! is on the horizon, and it will look to break ground for the Sony Pictures Television Game Show Division as Jeopardy!'s first streaming program.

Titled Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the spinoff will put a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show's "answer-and-question" format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

"Pop Culture Jeopardy! is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. "With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series," said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. "With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it's going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike."

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Prime Video. Seven-time Emmy Award winner, Michael Davies, serves as executive producer. A host will be announced at a later date.

Prime Video has been busy with its upfront presentation Tuesday morning, also announcing renewals for The Boys and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, as well as releasing the Season 2 trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.