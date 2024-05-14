Palworld Update Released for PC Only, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Palworld has been released, but only for PC via Steam. At this point in time, Palworld has cooled off substantially compared to its initial launch at the start of 2024. Despite this, developer and publisher Pocketpair continues to release new updates at a steady cadence to push the game towards its 1.0 iteration. And while it's now known when this 1.0 update might come to Palworld, today's patch in the interim makes some pretty important fixes.

As of this moment, Palworld update 0.2.4.0 is downloadable on Steam. For the most part, this patch is meant to make some balance changes, the most notable of which includes buffs to Alpha Pals and adjustments to eggs which can now result in Alpha Pals being hatched. Other than this, the update also makes a handful of unnamed bug fixes. At the time of this writing, Pocketpair has said that this update isn't available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, although it should be landing pretty soon. Further down the road, the next major content drop for Palworld is set to happen in June at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Until that time, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Palworld update attached at the bottom of the page.

Palworld Update 0.2.4.0 Patch Notes

Balance Adjustment

Increased the HP of all Alpha Pals (larger than normal Pals), including Lucky Pals, by 1.2

Breeding eggs now have a slight chance to produce an Alpha Pal

Reduced the damage reduction rate of enemy bosses by 18%. (The HP adjustment above has been adjusted so that battles don't become too difficult.)

Items and Pals dropped on death can now be picked up by anyone 24 hours after they are dropped

Items and Pals dropped on death will now disappear 48 hours after they are dropped

UI

Fixed a bug that notified all players on the server when someone finished or failed a raid

Bug Fixes