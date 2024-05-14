Tomb Raider Series From Phoebe Waller-Bridge Gets Full Pickup at Amazon

The Tomb Raider live-action series from Phoebe-Waller Bridge has officially gotten a series order. News about a Tomb Raider series from Amazon first broke last year, and will apparently featured a connected universe spanning the show, a movie, and a video game. During today's Amazon & MGM Studios Upfront event, it was confirmed that the show has gotten a full pickup. The news comes just weeks after the release of Fallout on Prime Video, another video game adaptation that has proven hugely successful, drawing in large audiences, and leading to increased video game sales.

The Video Game Adaptation Boom

While there is no official connection between the Tomb Raider pickup and Fallout, the two shows highlight the appeal of video game adaptations at the moment. Studios are increasingly looking to turn video game franchises into the next big movie or TV series. From major names like Mario and Sonic, to lesser known games like Golden Axe.

At this time, few details about the Tomb Raider series have been announced, including who will star in the series. The show will mark the third adaptation Tomb Raider has received, following two live-action movies starring Angelina Jolie, as well as a 2018 reboot starring Alicia Vikander. Vikander has frequently shared her enthusiasm about replaying the role, but it remains to be seen who will play Lara Croft this time around.

The Future of Tomb Raider

The Tomb Raider franchise has been around since 1996, and several of the games have been critically and commercially successful. Fans of the games have not had a lot to celebrate lately, as there hasn't been a major new game since 2018. Instead, franchise owner Crystal Dynamics has focused on ports and remasters, including this year's Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Amazon's live-action series could be the perfect opportunity to introduce a new audience to Lara Croft, and it will be interesting to see if it can lead to a revitalized interest in the games. Amazon has confirmed that it is still working with Crystal Dynamics on a new game, and in a press release, Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann briefly touched on the project.

"With great IP, the possibilities are endless. The richness and depth of the fiction allows the Tomb Raider series from Prime Video and the video game from Amazon Games to tell separate stories about Lara Croft's adventures." said Hartmann. "We're honored that Crystal Dynamics has entrusted Amazon with this iconic franchise, and we're looking forward to seeing where this collaboration takes us."

