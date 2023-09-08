Mortal Kombat 1's Jean-Claude Van Damme Trailer Shows Off Johnny Cage Skin, New Fatality

After getting our first look at Johhny Cage's Jean-Claude Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios released a much better look at the cosmetic on Friday in a new trailer. It shows off what's basically a Johnny Cage showcase of his moves like we've seen in the past albeit with Van Damme's likeness, but instead of just changing his appearance, the same skin also gives Johnny Cage some new voice lines. The same trailer also gave us a preview of Johnny Cage's second Fatality after the first one was shown off not long ago.

For those unaware, the history between Van Damme and Mortal Kombat is a long one even if the actor and martial artist hasn't actually been in the game up until this point. Johnny Cage was largely inspired by the actor, and while it's taken 30 years to get to this point, he's finally going to be part of the series in Mortal Kombat 1.

Jean-Claude Van Damme in Mortal Kombat 1

While the initial teaser trailer from NetherRealm's Ed Boon's appearance on Hot Ones showed off a brief look at Johnny Cage's Van Damme skin, the full trailer shown above gives us that and much more. The likeness is the most important part of the skin, of course, but the unique voice and voice lines shown when he confronts fighters like the original Johnny Cage and Geras are of note, too.

At the end of the trailer, we also get to see Johnny Cage's second Fatality, one that flashes his wealth by using his car to kill off his opponent. After tossing the fighter through the windshield, he slams the door on them to cut them in half and then sends the car away with a remote start with the opponent being dragged behind it in brutal fashion.

After 30 years, the man, the myth, the legend finally arrives in Kombat. @JCVD becomes Johnny Cage in #MK1. pic.twitter.com/yrbOpI9P2a — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 8, 2023

How to Get Johnny Cage's Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin

So, if you're convinced that you want the skin after seeing the trailer showing it off, how is one supposed to go about getting it? Unlike the Shang Tsung fighter which is only unlocked by pre-ordering the game, this skin is locked instead to the Premium Edition of the game. That's the middle version of the game that's between the Standard Edition and the Kollector's Edition, but it's still carrying a premium price tag of $109.99 to get everything that's outlined below. Note that the Kollector's Edition will include this skin, too, but this is the cheapest way to get it right now, and there's been no indication of it ever being sold any other way.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition Contents

Playable Shang Tsung character (pre-order exclusive)

6 new playable characters

5 new Kameo characters

1 week early access to DLC characters

Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage

1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 19th with early access for the game beginning on September 14th.