Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals New Nitara Details

Recently, developer NetherRealm revealed that Nitara is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 and will be played by Megan Fox. The announcement trailer included some fun callbacks and references, including a hilarious moment where Kung Lao mentions "Jin's body," an obvious reference to both his cousin Kung Jin and Fox's role in the movie Jennifer's Body. However, the Nitara info didn't stop there as NetherRealm dropped the vampire's official Mortal Kombat 1 bio, revealing some key details about her past heading into the game's launch. Unlike some characters, her story hasn't changed too much, but there are a few intriguing tidbits.

Outside of a cameo in Mortal Kombat 11, it's been a while since we've seen Nitara. She made her original debut in Moral Kombat: Deadly Alliance when her realm of Vaeternus was "bound to Outworld." In Mortal Kombat 1, she's still from Vaeternus, but the backstory seems a bit different. Where Deadly Alliance saw Nitara fighting to regain her realm's independence from Shao Kahn, this version sees her leaving Vaeternus because her fellow vampires are starving after eating too many of the realm's creatures. It's a more subtle change than what we've seen from some of the other characters, but the change in motivation should help twist her story in some fun ways.

What Other Characters Are Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?

Bound by blood to ensure Vaeternus' survival. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/qoqsXIHVp9 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 7, 2023

The full Mortal Kombat roster isn't officially known yet, but leaks have claimed that there's at least one more character to be announced. Those same leaks say that Reiko will be playable for the first time since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, but that hasn't been officially announced. Regardless, here is a list of all the currently confirmed characters in Mortal Kombat 1:

Ashrah

Baraka

General Shao

Geras

Havik

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Kung Lao

Li Mei

Liu Kang

Mileena

After almost 17 years, the Vampire of Outworld has graced us with her presence. Megan Fox brings Nitara back to life. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/BzBn7aREi3 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 6, 2023

Nitara

Raiden

Rain

Reptile

Scorpion

Sindel

Shang Tsung (Pre-order)

Smoke

Tanya

Ermac (Kombat Pack)

Homelander (Kombat Pack)

Omni-Man (Kombat Pack)

Peacemaker (Kombat Pack)

Quan Chi (Kombat Pack)

Takeda (Kombat Pack)

On top of this large list of playable characters, you'll also have a roster of Kameo fighters who can come in and mix things up. These aren't full swaps you might be used to from tag fighters. Instead, think of them as characters who give you extra combo abilities. The list of Kameo fighters isn't as long as the playable fighters, but it does include some fan favorites like Cyrax, Frost, Jax Briggs, Sektor, and Sonya Blade, among several others.

What is the Release Date for Mortal Kombat 1?

(Photo: NetherRealm)

Mortal Kombat 1 launches for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 14 if you buy one of the deluxe editions. If you're only getting the standard edition, you won't be able to play until September 19. If Reiko is going to be a playable character, we'll likely get at least one more trailer before launch, but it's hard to predict exactly what NetherRealm will do when we're this close to the early access launch.